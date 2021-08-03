Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Short Interest Up 30.6% in July

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 919,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $409.50 million, a P/E ratio of -237.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95. Falcon Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $158,037,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 479,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,594 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 72,936 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

