Falconswap (FSW) Market Capitalization Tops $2.32 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $151,813.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Falconswap has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00060548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.34 or 0.00807993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00095264 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00040566 BTC.

About Falconswap

FSW is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falconswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.