Family Firm Inc. Has $2.33 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $46,615,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,520,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,139 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,238,000 after purchasing an additional 289,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,631,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $69.59. The stock had a trading volume of 68,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,124. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

