Family Firm Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $118.14. 408,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,309,908. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.