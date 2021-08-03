Family Firm Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,932,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 104.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 904,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after buying an additional 462,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 55,538 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of EWU traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 74,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,724. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.