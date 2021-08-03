Family Firm Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,522 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. United Bank lifted its position in CVS Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.98. 270,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

