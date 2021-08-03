Family Firm Inc. Raises Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Family Firm Inc. grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:FFC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. 69,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.66. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.