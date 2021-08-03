Family Firm Inc. Sells 294 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,557,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $131.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.59. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $141.81.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.