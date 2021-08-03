FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 3,438 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,287.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $312,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 125,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00.

Shares of NYSE FST opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FST. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,058 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,457,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,005,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

