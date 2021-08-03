Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.15.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

