Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

FSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

FSS traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 161,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,481. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

