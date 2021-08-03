FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,195 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 3.7% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,762 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,204. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX traded up $4.53 on Tuesday, reaching $280.69. The company had a trading volume of 133,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,817. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $168.53 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

