Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.18. The company had a trading volume of 25,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $176.03 and a 12-month high of $233.66.

A number of brokerages have commented on RACE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

