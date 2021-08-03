Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Stake Lifted by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $53.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.41.

