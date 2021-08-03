Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives €71.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

A number of research firms have commented on FIE. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of FIE stock traded down €0.25 ($0.29) on Monday, hitting €63.30 ($74.47). The stock had a trading volume of 48,484 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.21. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

