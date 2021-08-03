Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 1,122 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,050 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after purchasing an additional 586,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,616,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,169,000 after purchasing an additional 586,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.44. 81,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,973,619. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

