Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 2,358 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 35,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 615.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 437.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the period.

JNK traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $109.14. 195,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,181,608. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $110.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.49.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

