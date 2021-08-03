Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Trinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.09. 2,024,192 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

