Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,848 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.18. 378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,846. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $88.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.89.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.