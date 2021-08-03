Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases 2,014 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 3.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 1,289,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,069,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 103,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.49. 120,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.