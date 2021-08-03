Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $2.92 Million Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,992,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,077,000 after purchasing an additional 881,880 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 198,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,342,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 658.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 280,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 243,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. 266,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,512,537. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $100.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.46.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

