Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 192,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,708. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

