Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,436,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 89,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 81,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $100.79. 7,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,409. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.58.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

