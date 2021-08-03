Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 177 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,247. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $77.36 and a 1 year high of $118.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

