Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 1,956 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after buying an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after buying an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

NYSE:O traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.76. 56,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

