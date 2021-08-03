Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 90,658 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,658 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.3% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 141.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 34,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,040,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 107.3% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 255,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,382,786. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

