Financial Survey: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) versus Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Range Resources and Vermilion Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 3 11 7 0 2.19 Vermilion Energy 1 7 2 0 2.10

Range Resources presently has a consensus price target of $13.68, indicating a potential downside of 7.10%. Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.35%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Range Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -39.35% 7.71% 2.04% Vermilion Energy 27.89% -15.68% -3.95%

Risk & Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 2.7, suggesting that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and Vermilion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $1.97 billion 1.94 -$711.78 million ($0.09) -163.67 Vermilion Energy $835.76 million 1.37 -$1.13 billion ($1.02) -6.92

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Range Resources beats Vermilion Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France. The company also owns 49% working interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 51 net producing natural gas wells in the Netherlands; and 36,900 net developed acres and 965,900 net undeveloped acres of land, and 61 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells in Germany. In addition, it owns offshore Corrib natural gas field located to the northwest coast of Ireland; and 100% working interest in the Wandoo offshore oil field and related production assets that covers 59,600 acres located on Western Australia's northwest shelf. Further, the company holds 138,000 net acres of land in the Powder River basin, and 136.6 net producing oil wells in the United States; and 951,200 net acres of land in Hungary, 244,900 net acres of land in Slovakia, and 2.4 million net acres of land in Croatia. Vermilion Energy Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

