FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 3rd

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FTVIU stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth about $858,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth about $615,000.

