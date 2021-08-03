FireEye (FEYE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, for a total transaction of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $468,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

