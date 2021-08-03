First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.02.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 670.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 11.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Busey (BUSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.