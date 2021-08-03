First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Business Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

FBIZ opened at $27.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $234.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $28.61.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.83%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

