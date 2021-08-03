First Command Bank Buys 8,537 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 152.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,228. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $64.04 and a 12-month high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

