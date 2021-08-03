First Command Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.85. 75,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,852. The stock has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $431.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.