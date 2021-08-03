First Command Bank Has $989,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,920,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.73. 151,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,428. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.67 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

