First Command Bank Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Command Bank reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $368.76. The stock had a trading volume of 28,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $381.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

