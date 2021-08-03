First Command Bank Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Command Bank reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 41.8% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $111,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,119,377,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $90.08. 305,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,485,418. The firm has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

