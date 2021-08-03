First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at B. Riley

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

