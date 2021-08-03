First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

FR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

