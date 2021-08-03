First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Short Interest Up 28.1% in July

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 820,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMBI. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.