First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.32

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.32 and last traded at C$26.24, with a volume of 2487617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.29.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10. Also, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093.

About First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

