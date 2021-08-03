First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.91

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.91 and last traded at $122.90, with a volume of 1053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

