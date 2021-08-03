First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 12.34% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $44,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPEI. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,986,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 289,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 73,224 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,165,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 43,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPEI stock opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.