First United Bank Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.0% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,402,000 after buying an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,219,926,000 after buying an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Danaher by 20.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after purchasing an additional 520,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,381 shares of company stock worth $17,691,223. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $298.19. 2,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,641. The stock has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

