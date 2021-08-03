First United Bank Trust Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First United Bank Trust reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.4% of First United Bank Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,410,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.43. The stock had a trading volume of 207,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,562,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $368.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

