First United Bank Trust Sells 1,685 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First United Bank Trust decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company has a market capitalization of $216.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.