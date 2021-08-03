First United Bank Trust Sells 249 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First United Bank Trust decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,949 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $458,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 602,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $226,915,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.33.

COST stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,852. The stock has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $431.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

