FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Shares of FSV traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.65. 14,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService has a 12-month low of $112.68 and a 12-month high of $191.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.76.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 482.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in FirstService by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FirstService by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FirstService by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,705,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

