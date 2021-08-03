Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.500-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.32.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.