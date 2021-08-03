Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.13. Five Below reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.