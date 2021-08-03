Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.13. Five Below reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

