Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Fiverr International has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Fiverr International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Shares of FVRR opened at $233.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -320.05 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.22. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $94.62 and a 1 year high of $336.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FVRR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $333.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.45.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.